Doncaster beauty queen brings back first runner up title from Eco Pageants UK

As well as winning Judges Advocacy after combining her previous pageant platform of Cancer Awareness with an eco twist to develop Climate Change and Cancer the 2 Big C’s, as well as Eco Ambassador, Charity Ambassador after raising £604 for Daisychain Charity and finally winning Best in Evening Wear.

This means that Charlotte will again will a free place in next years glittering final at the Hilton Hotel at East Midlands which consists of a jam packed weekend of photoshoots, team building exercises, eco workshops, pj party and the pageant itself.

Last year Charlotte was going to hang up her pageant heels but she won a free place in the Eco pageants system this year and she’s so glad she said: “Competing in Eco Pageants UK was such an incredible experience it allowed me to learn more about how climate change affects cancer, my carbon footprint and how I can reduce it, I’ve also become a micro volunteer for the RSPCA which has been amazing.

"Even though this year hasn’t been the easiest after been diagnosed with a chronic migraine disorder on top of a chronic headache disorder which I’ve had for over 10 years I’ve managed to battle through and I can’t wait to compete again next year and hopefully bring the crown back to the great city of Doncaster.”