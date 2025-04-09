Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster’s Charlotte Lister, Ms Eco Pageants UK, has been selected as a Baton Bearer for the Baton of Hope tour in North Lincolnshire on September 15, 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious honour recognises Charlotte’s ongoing commitment to mental health awareness and suicide prevention, including raising nearly £3,000 for Samaritans and supporting Doncaster Mind’s clothing swap events, which promote sustainable fashion and open conversations around mental wellbeing.

Charlotte’s advocacy goes beyond fundraising—she is also a micro-volunteer for the RSPCA through Wildlife Friends, where she supports animal welfare initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She champions the mental health benefits of spending time outdoors and connecting with nature. Through this role, she helps care for local wildlife and encourages others to get involved as a positive tool for managing mental health.

Doncaster beauty queen and fundraiser Charlotte Lister selected as Baton of Hope bearer.

"I'm incredibly honoured to be chosen as a Baton Bearer," said Charlotte. "Mental health is a cause I have supported for a number of years. I hope that the tour can inspire others to reach out, speak up, and find strength in community, connection, and even simple things like spending time outdoors."

Charlotte has used her platform to drive positive change through her initiative The Two Big C’s – climate change and cancer – and her involvement in numerous charitable projects.

Her work has included speaking engagements including The One Show, fundraising challenges, and grassroots community support, all while breaking barriers as the first mother to compete in Ms. Eco Pageants UK near the age of 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will proudly carry the Baton of Hope in North Lincolnshire on September 15, joining a movement that’s uniting people across the UK to create a lasting impact on suicide prevention.

About Baton of Hope:

The Baton of Hope is the UK’s biggest suicide prevention initiative. By travelling across the country, the Baton symbolises unity, courage, and a collective effort to break the stigma around mental health and encourage life-saving conversations.