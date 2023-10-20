News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster beauty made it through to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain

Harriet Murray, aged 18, from Branton won Miss Teen Yorkshire earlier in the year and made it to the Miss Teen Great Britain finals in Blackpool last week.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST
Unfortunately she didn’t win but she did receive a special award/sash for Best Hair 2023 and did Doncaster proud with her style, class and charity fundraising for Cancer Research leading up to the event.

