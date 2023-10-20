Doncaster beauty made it through to the final of Miss Teen Great Britain
Harriet Murray, aged 18, from Branton won Miss Teen Yorkshire earlier in the year and made it to the Miss Teen Great Britain finals in Blackpool last week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Unfortunately she didn’t win but she did receive a special award/sash for Best Hair 2023 and did Doncaster proud with her style, class and charity fundraising for Cancer Research leading up to the event.