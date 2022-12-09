Doncaster beauty firm boss named one of UK's top entrepreneurs at prestigious Everywoman awards

Doncaster business boss Rebecca Crawforth (right) with Suzanne Brock (MD of Nutriment).

Rebecca Crawforth was one of eight extraordinary women from across the country unveiled as the 2022 winners in the UK’s leading programme for female entrepreneurs.

Now in their 20th year, the everywoman Awards, in association with BGF, provide a platform and spotlight for incredible women in business to build their confidence and inspire the next generation of female entrepreneurs, whilst facilitating powerful introductions to business mentors, commercial relationships, and investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From the founders of multi-million-pound empires to those spearheading social enterprises for the greater good, this year’s winners were selected from nearly a thousand entries, and span multiple industries including construction, beauty, technology, drinks, fashion, and medical.

Rebecca, who runs a firm called Navy Professional, was awarded the most inspirational woman running a business trading from 3 to 5 years award.

The brand was founded in 2018 to supply a new standard of tooling and an innovative hygiene system into the professional beauty industry. Rebecca’s products are exported to 93 different countries, with over 200,000 orders to date and are stocked in selective retailers including Browns in London.

Navy’s tools not only last over three years, unlike other industry tooling which lasts three months on average before rusting, but Navy also provide sharpening services to prolong their tools and cut down on the industry’s 16 million tools that go to landfill every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Rebecca launched Salon Rated, the first regulated UK directory of hair and beauty salons which are insured, certified, and evidenced to follow exceptional professional services.

After leaving school with no formal education, Rebecca opened her own salon at the age of 19 and went onto own a chain that she sold in 2015 after discovering she had a rare brain condition and needed lifesaving surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an industry which is stereotyped as a ‘high school dropout’ career choice, Rebecca is driven to prove that the beauty industry should not be undervalued. Being only marginally behind motor trade regarding economy input and providing sustainable employment for over 600,000 people in the UK - one in every 60 job, the beauty industry is a powerhouse that grows year on year.

Speaking about the winners, Maxine Benson MBE, co-founder of everywoman comments: “For the past 20 years these awards have provided a platform to share the stories of hundreds of entrepreneurs; encouraging, emboldening, and empowering other women to follow suit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are thrilled to celebrate the winners’ success and hope their experiences will go onto inspire others and provide the motivation that will strengthen the backbone of the UK’s economy.”

Suzanne Brock, Managing Director at sponsors Nutriment added: “Each year the everywoman awards showcases the most inspiring, extraordinary women and allows us to tell their stories. Their bravery, determination and passion represent all women who have ever taken the leap to start their own business. We are enormously proud to be involved with everywoman once again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been such a privilege for me to get to meet the finalists whose experiences and achievements can inspire us all, particularly during such difficult times as this.”