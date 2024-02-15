Doncaster based charity creates new podcast to help get a better night's sleep

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Sleep On It’, created by Doncaster-based The Sleep Charity, shares advice and real-life stories focused on the importance of sleep and how sleep can be improved.

Lisa Artis, deputy CEO of the charity, said: “Sleep is so important for health and wellbeing. However, it can be difficult for people to know what to do or where to turn if they feel they are not getting enough.

“Sleep On It has been set up to provide an easy and accessible way for people to gain practical advice and tips on sleep, and to listen to inspirational real-life stories about people who have realised the benefit of improved sleep.”

The new podcast aims to help people get a better night's sleep.

TV scientist, author and ambassador for The Sleep Charity, Mark Thompson, hosts ‘Sleep On It’ and says: “As an astronomer, I have, for most of my life, had a poor relationship with sleep. From the age of 10 I would often stay up late, pulling an all nighter to see what wonders the Universe had to share.

“My recent attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Marathon Lecture – over 5 days – highlighted to me the importance of sleep and my relationship with it has changed significantly since the experience. Now I want to help spread the word about the importance of sleep.”

Mark speaks with leading industry experts and influential people about their relationship with sleep and how factors such as relationships, food, exercise, family life and health can affect sleep.

Focus for the initial series of the podcast is on Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and sleep, with an episode featuring Dr Tony Lloyd, CEO of the ADHD Foundation.

Tony said: “ADHD can have a significant impact on sleep. However, there are many things that neurodiverse people, and their friends and family, can do to limit the impact and enhance sleep.

“It’s great that the initial series of Sleep On It is highlighting this and providing support for the ADHD community.”

Other Sleep On It guests include sleep and athletic performance specialist Dr Sarah Gilchrist, Sarah Sharp of Tictock Therapy, ADHD business and performance expert Elliot Browne, and Sarah Osborne of So Nutrition.

Produced by audio storytelling creative studio, Granny Eats Wolf, the podcast series provides a unique experience offering advice, information and real life stories followed by an immersive 360° audio soundscape. Sleep On It is available to listen to now here.