Doncaster barrister who founded university receives honorary doctorate

A Doncaster barrister who helped found a law school university and is one of Britain’s leading educational lights has been awarded a prestigious honorary doctorate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Carl Lygo has been presented with the honour by University of Central Lancashire for his contribution to education across the UK.

It is the latest in a long line of honours and achievements for the 57-year-old, who was born and brought up in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His citation at the presentation in Preston read: “It's safe to say Professor Carl Lygo is a seasoned higher education expert.

Professor Carl Lygo has been awarded an honorary doctorate

“His CV lists roles including a barrister, lecturer and chief executive, but two vice-chancellorships and a number of appointments to senior education-specific positions means he's a recognised name in the sector.

“Brought up in South Yorkshire, he was the first of his family to attend university.

"He ventured across the Pennines to Preston, where he graduated from here with a first-class honours degree in law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After further study, Carl was called to the Bar in 1991 and practised as a barrister in London and Leeds.

Professor Lygo became a barrister at the age of 22.

"During this time, he also taught law part-time and it led to him joining BPP Holdings plc.

“Carl progressed to become Chief Executive Officer, and he played a pivotal role in the BPP Law School becoming a university.

"He was appointed its inaugural Vice-Chancellor, and he set up a pro bono unit and a scholarship fund in his name that distributed more than £2million during his time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a stint as a founding non-executive board member of the Office for Students, he became Chairman of the University of Applied Sciences Europe, in Germany.

"Soon after, Carl was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Arden University and during his tenure, it became the fastest growing UK university and won the 'Education Investor Award' three times.

“Carl has spoken at the UN General Assembly and he continues as a Professor of English Law. His expertise has also led to him becoming an advisory board member of the Higher Education Policy Institute and Wonkhe.”

Proud mum Malinda said: “I do feel Carl is very grounded because of his Doncaster upbringing my me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His education started when he was about three years old on joining the library on Sprotbrough Road – he loved reading the books and being in the library as a child."

"He was a paper boy in Edenthorpe and stocked washing powder at Hillards in the village.

He was educated at Richmond Hill, Hungerhill School and DoncasterTechnical College before going on to University.

In 2015, he won an Association of Colleges prestige Gold Award for Doncaster College - the only alumni of Doncaster to ever win such an award and was presented to him at the House of Lords.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A director and chief sponsor of Doncaster Belles, between 2013 and 2019, he oversaw a period of success at the club which saw the team being named Club of the Year by the FA.

Former professional footballer and mental health advocate Clark Carlisle also received an honorary fellowship at the same ceremony.