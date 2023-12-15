Doncaster barber who offers 'pay what you want haircuts' in running to be UK's best

A Doncaster barber who allows customers to pay what they want for haircuts is in the running to be named Britain’s best stylist.

Donal O'Leary, who works at Apothecary 87 in Balby, has been shortlisted for Barber of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

The firm has several branches across South Yorkshire with outlets in Bawtry and Kelham Island in Sheffield.

And on one day each week, because of the cost of living crisis, customers can pay whatever they choose for their haircut.

Barber Donal O'Leary is up for a prestigious UK award.

Donal, who comes from Bawtry and has been barbering for eight years said: "I will be representing Doncaster.

“We have many unique campaigns like ‘pay what you want’ Wednesdays which is a gesture from the company and barbers to give back to the Doncaster community for people who are struggling with the cost of living.”

Donal shares content on his Instagram account @barbedon22 and you can keep up with him ahead of the awards which will take place in Birmingham on June 1 next year.

He said: “Pay what you want is something we as barbers are proud to provide for the Doncaster community.

The salon offers an initiative called 'pay what you want Wednesdays' where customers can choose the price for their cut.

"We believe everyone should have access to a hair cut.

"It's been a really rough couple of years for pretty much everyone and to top it off, a lot of people are feeling the squeeze now, more than ever, due to drastic inflation across the board. Self-care has become a luxury that not everyone can access, and that doesn't sit too well with us.

“Our aim is to make a positive impact in our local communities, one hair cut at a time. We have seen first hand the change in mood that someone has when they walk out of our barber shops with a fresh hair cut.

"For many, this can be a huge uplift, whether it directly impacts mood or helps make life a little easier or smoother with events like dates and job interviews.”

At the end of the styling, customers can pay whatever they wish for their cut.