Doncaster band to stage special fundraising gig for mental health group Andy's Man Club

The RPG’s will take to the stage at the Queen Crafthouse and Kitchen in Sunny Bar on July 22 to raise awareness and funds for Andy’s Man Club.

The organisation, which has gone nationwide from small beginnings, is a group for men to get together to open up and discuss their problems in a bid to prevent depression and suicide.

Guitarist Steve Corkan said: “Men’s mental health is a massive issue nowadays, a lot of men don’t open up and it often leads to awful things like suicide and families end up being destroyed.“We want to raise as much awareness as possible and are asking people to come and support us and this amazing charity to help raise as much money as possible for a great cause.”

The RPGs are performing a special gig at the Queens in Doncaster on July 22.

The band, based in Highfields, described themselves as “five blokes who love playing music, putting on a show and entertaining people.”

Added Steve: “We are a very exciting energetic band that plays lively music.

"We play a wide variety of music consisting of punk rock, ska and rock from bands such as the Sex Pistols, the Kaiser Chiefs, the Ramones, the Specials, the Beastie Boys , Billy Idol , Judas Priest and many more, as well as performing our own original songs.”

“We play for the love of music and love putting on a good gig and giving people a great time.

The band consists of Luke Pawson – vocals, Steve Corkan -guitar, Gary McNally - drums, Michael Henry - bass and Keyboard Chris- keyboards.

Added Steve: “Kath Thorpe, the landlady of Queens and Adrian MacPherson at Andy’s Man Club have been amazing in helping us arrange things for this gig and we can’t thank them enough.

"We will be doing a variety of things and events on the night and there will be representatives from Andy’s Man Club having a collection and taking donations on the night and the band have agreed to donate their fee to the charity.”

“We want to get as much support as we can and raise as much money as we can for a great cause.”

Mr McPherson said: “At Andy’s Man Club we are all about spreading the word as far and wide as possible - if we can make a difference for that one man then everything is worthwhile.

"When the lads from the RPG’s asked us if they could host a night of fantastic live entertainment in aid of our cause, we were delighted to help facilitate that.

“Without events such as these lads organising things like this, Andy's Man Club would struggle to exist as we know times are unsteady in the current climate.

"Hats off to you boys and let’s blow the roof off of the Queens on July 22!”