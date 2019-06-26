Doncaster band The Blinders set to play Glastonbury alongside KT Tunstall and Billy Bragg
An up and coming band from Doncaster are to take to the stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.
The Blinders, a three piece guitar punk band, will perform at the Somerset musical spectacular alongside the likes of Billy Bragg and Kt Tunstall.
The group – Thomas Haywood, Charlie McGough and Matt Neale – announced their slot on the Left Field stage to fans via Facebook earlier this week.
In a post, the band, wrote: “We can announce with great pleasure that we will be performing at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.”
The group will take to the Left Field Stage on Saturday from 7.30pm – just ahead of Scottish singer songwriter KT Tunstall.
Guitar folk hero Billy Bragg will also perform on the same stage across the course of the weekend.
More than 200,000 music lovers are heading to Worthy Farm for Britain’s biggest music festival which will also feature appearances by The Killers, The Cure and Kylie Minogue and which gets under way today.
Now based in Manchester, the band released their debut album Columbia last year.