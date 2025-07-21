Doncaster Balloon Festival: Bad weather sees flights scrapped on both days

Organisers of the Doncaster Balloon Festival have blamed bad weather for disrupting this year’s event – after heavy rain and thunderstorm warnings prevented hot air balloons taking off on both days.

The two day event kicked off at Town Field on Friday with thousands of visitors also attending on Saturday.

But planned flights on both days had to be scrapped after the Met Office issued several yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms.

On Friday night, a DBF spokesperson said: “Due to the thunderstorms warnings tonight, the balloons will not be able to fly tonight.

Bad weather on both days of this year's Doncaster Balloon Festival prevented hot air balloons from taking off. (Photo: DBF/Facebook).

“There will be a balloon tethering glow and the fireworks will still be going ahead as planned.

“The other evening entertainment will go ahead as planned.

“Safety of the pilots and attendees is our priority.”

Then on Saturday a spokesperson said: “We understand that the weather is not on our side today, but the event is still going ahead as planned today.

"The balloons are always weather dependent and the Balloon Director monitors the weather hourly to see what the options are for tethering or ascents during the day.

“Unfortunately when we plan these events a year ago, we can never predict the good old British weather.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

A later update said: “The Balloon Director has said there will be no balloon ascents tonight, due to the adverse weather conditions, it would not be safe to send the pilots up.

“We will still be having the night glow and the fireworks will be after this.”