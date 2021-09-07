With readers demanding more, Leigh has followed up with a new two-part thriller called ‘Precious Stones’.

Recently released on the Amazon platform the new series is already receiving five-star reviews and Leigh is delighted with her followers' reactions.

Talking about her work, Leigh said: “I wanted to continue with the genre I became known for, which is a subtle blend of love story, psychological thriller with a hint of the

Leigh Oakley

supernatural.

"The new series came about by another subtle blend, this time influenced by historic inspirations.”

Explaining the story, Leigh reveals that the novels are “set in a mining town reflecting some of my memories of life in the pit village of Armthorpe,”, she continues to explain that,

“inspiration came from the intriguing lyrics of an iconic Eagles hit ‘Lyin Eyes’ coupled with the sibling devotion I’ve witnessed between my family of in-laws.”

Leigh started to write the new series and initially shared the storyline with her daughter’s mother-in-law who couldn’t wait for it to be written.

She was a fan of the novel series ‘Flowers in the Attic’ naming her second son after one of the characters in the story which also celebrates sibling loyalty.

Tragically she passed away in January of this year and Leigh was heartbroken and devastated that she didn’t manage to read the final work.

To honour her memory Leigh dedicated part one of the series titled ‘Diamonds in the Rough’ to her. Part two ‘Jewels of the Manor’ is befittingly dedicated to their shared

grandchildren who they both hoped would experience the special brand of sibling love.

As soon as the books were finished Leigh quickly turned her hand to writing a pantomime script for her daughter’s dance and theatre company - Street Beat Dance Academy.

The production of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ will run at The Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe from December.

“It was a bit of a ‘mind-shift’ to jump from a thriller series to comedy,” Leigh admits, “but once I got started, it was just as enjoyable.”

Leigh has had a few weeks off from writing to help her daughter and son-in-law with childcare, but intends to start work on her next book shortly.

“I love writing, and I love to hear from my readers who tell me they read through the night or that one of my books actually kept them awake for other reasons

"As long as people continue to enjoy them, I will continue to write,” added Leigh.

Leigh’s novels are available to purchase in paperback, or to download for Kindle or KU via Amazon. You can also follow her on Facebook via ‘Leighoakleynovels’.