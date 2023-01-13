Doncaster author pens debut novel about mass murder on girl's seventh birthday

Walt Oxer has written Doonata, an explosive book packed with twists and turns – and focuses on two M16 agents involved in the case.

“The assassins came to murder her family – they left nine innocent people dead, but why?,” says the publicity material for Mr Oxer’s book.

It adds: “On her seventh birthday an innocent game of hide and seek would save her life.

Walt Oxer has published his debut novel.

"From a cupboard under the stair. She viewed the horror unfolding, the murders of her little brother Teddy, her mother . Along with Aunt Sarah and Uncle Jimmy, her cousins, twins Fiona and Harry. All victims, murdered on the day of her seventh birthday.

“She heard the pop popping of a killer’s pistol coming from the garden, shots that were ending the life of her father along with neighbours.

"Nine people dead. The killers left, having not found birthday girl Mari Bambella.

“Murders the police never solved. She knew the names, of the killers. The tattoos they’d displayed - this vital information she would not reveal, for fear the assassins would return to finish the job.

“Nineteen years later, on the morning of her twenty sixth birthday, a courier arrives with a letter that will change her name, destiny, her life.”

A spokesman added: “Walt’s first novel, a thriller, will take you on a rollercoaster ride, with twists and turns like an oncoming tornado.

“Doonata is the explosive debut from a new voice in thriller writing. It is the first book that features two daring but ruthless MI6 agents....the lionhearted Joe Delph and the beautiful Ryona Steel.”

Born in Denaby Main, Mr Oxer’s book has been released worldwide by Amazon and is available now.

Known by many in the Denaby, Mexborough and Conisbrough areas of Doncaster, he is now living on the north west coast of England in Blackpool.