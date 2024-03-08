Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nigel Mason has penned Dreams of Thunder, which focuses on the events of the Battle of Culloden in 1746 which saw the Jacobite army of Charles Edward Stuart decisively defeated by a British government force under Prince William Augustus, Duke of Cumberland, on Drummossie Moor near Inverness in the Scottish Highlands - the last pitched battle fought on British soil.

Explained Nigel: “The battlefield of Culloden - and the exhausted Jacobite army face defeat at the hands of the British.

"Amongst the tartan ranks staring death in the face waits Fraser MacRae, a man whose destiny is about to change forever, and whose greatest adventure is just beginning.

Local author Nigel Mason has released Dreams of Thunder.

"Banished from his native land and transported to the Colonies of North America, Fraser finds the chance of a new life and the beginnings of a future he had not imagined, until shadows of the past rise up and destroy everything he holds dear.

"With nothing left to live for he sets out to seek vengeance…”

Nigel, who describes himself as a “designer, artist, visual thinker, historian, collector, dreamer and optimist,” said: “I would say that I am all of these and more, but somewhere inside there is still the boy who really wanted to write stories, from the moment he could hold a pen - and now is his chance.

“Throughout my career I have always remained a passionate student of all things historical, and now it's the time to take the opportunity to combine this knowledge and enthusiasm.”