Doncaster author cycling across 'world' in memory of wife who died after childbirth

Misterton-based Ric Hart, who has penned a number of children and adult books, aims to cycle 600 miles, through many countries, throughout the month.

Every day, Monday to Friday, he will cover 30 miles a day on his peloton, aiming to hit the 600-mile mark on Friday 31 March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This challenge is in memory of Jade, Ric’s late wife, who died hours after childbirth in 2018, and also for his son, Hugo.

Ric is taking on the challenge in honour of his late wife Jade.

Ric explained: “I am so proud of how far Hugo has come and the beautiful boy he is growing up to be.

"All the proceeds raised will go to the Children’s Bereavement Centre in Newark, which I have worked with before with my children’s bereavement books. I hope I can raise as much as possible so any donation counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside my busy life, 30 miles every day is achievable.”

Ric will be posting details of his journey as he heads towards the ‘destination’ on his Instagram (@richardhart786)

Since losing his wife, Ric has become a well-known author over the last four years.

He turned to writing and poetry to help him through his grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last three years, Ric has published five children’s bereavement books, which form the ‘Hugo and Daddy’s’ series.

His fifth and final children’s book, Hugo and Daddy’s School Adventures, was published last September as Hugo started school.

Ric has also just completed his second adult book about managing grief; it is published in early summer and documents his grief journey in the first 50 months. The proceeds will be given to WAY - Widowed and Young, as were the profits from Pupy Love, another adult book.

Ric has a JustGiving page for anyone wishing to sponsor him: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/richart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest into Jade’s death was concluded in 2022.

Ric was brought up in Doncaster from the age of 18 months and he was a student at McAuley Catholic High School.