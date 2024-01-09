Doncaster author 6, in Age UK fundraiser after being inspired by David Walliams book signing

A Doncaster youngster and budding author has raised cash for a city charity after being inspired by a book signing by comedian and author David Walliams.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Six year old Bob Cowan has become one of Age UK’s youngest volunteers and fundraisers - and he boosted the charity's coffers by £155 by staging his very own book signing!

Age UK’s Abigail Dixon explained: "Bob loves reading stories and is a huge fan of David Walliams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Bob met David at a book signing and took his own story with him to give to David.

Youngster Bob Cowan was inspired by comedian and author David Walliams.

"He wanted to sell books and have his own book signing like David, so his mum Sarah suggested that he could do a signing of his book but raise money for charity.

"Bob wanted to raise money for older people, so they decided on Age UK Doncaster.”

After collecting £155, Bob visited the Age UK offices to hand over his collection – and even drew a thank you card for staff after being presented with gifts for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “He is such a lovely little boy anddeserves some recognition for his hard work.”

Bob and his parents have also visited the group’s Silver Link centre where he read users one of his very own books.

Said Abigail: “He came to the centre and read his newest book to us with help from his dad and handed out wrapped books from his Santa sack.”

And it looks like he will soon be following in the footsteps of the Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent star after winning a competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Abigail: “He had to design a character for a book, which he made out of modelling clay.

"Then he took a few pictures of it and sent it off to David Walliams' team. Bob won an afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason with David himself.

"His mum went with him, whilst his dad went off to Greggs!”

“He is my youngest volunteer and is such a sweet and funny boy.”