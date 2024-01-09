Doncaster author 6, in Age UK fundraiser after being inspired by David Walliams book signing
Six year old Bob Cowan has become one of Age UK’s youngest volunteers and fundraisers - and he boosted the charity's coffers by £155 by staging his very own book signing!
Age UK’s Abigail Dixon explained: "Bob loves reading stories and is a huge fan of David Walliams.
"Bob met David at a book signing and took his own story with him to give to David.
"He wanted to sell books and have his own book signing like David, so his mum Sarah suggested that he could do a signing of his book but raise money for charity.
"Bob wanted to raise money for older people, so they decided on Age UK Doncaster.”
After collecting £155, Bob visited the Age UK offices to hand over his collection – and even drew a thank you card for staff after being presented with gifts for his efforts.
She added: “He is such a lovely little boy anddeserves some recognition for his hard work.”
Bob and his parents have also visited the group’s Silver Link centre where he read users one of his very own books.
Said Abigail: “He came to the centre and read his newest book to us with help from his dad and handed out wrapped books from his Santa sack.”
And it looks like he will soon be following in the footsteps of the Little Britain and Britain’s Got Talent star after winning a competition.
Said Abigail: “He had to design a character for a book, which he made out of modelling clay.
"Then he took a few pictures of it and sent it off to David Walliams' team. Bob won an afternoon tea at Fortnum and Mason with David himself.
"His mum went with him, whilst his dad went off to Greggs!”
“He is my youngest volunteer and is such a sweet and funny boy.”
You can find out more about Age UK Doncaster, which is based in Ten Pound Walk, at the website HERE