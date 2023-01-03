Doncaster arts centre designated as place for people to keep warm this winter

The Point in South Parade has been identified as a Warm and Welcome Space for everyone to access, free of charge.

There are comfy sofas, free Wi-Fi, an ever-changing exhibitions programme in the gallery and space to read, study or chat.

There are also different free creative activities created by darts artists to do in the building, or to take away each week.

The Point has a range of activities and spaces for people to keep warm and safe in Doncaster this winter.

Full details are available here https://www.warmwelcome.uk/

Now, thanks to VCSF funding through Voluntary Action Doncaster, The Point has also launched Together Tuesdays.

Every Tuesday from 3pm – 6pm until the end of March 2023, the venue will have a designated room for families to use for homework, study or their own creative activity.

The Point is the home of darts – Doncaster’s award-winning participatory arts charity.

It is a purpose-built arts centre in the middle of Doncaster to make and share art. There is a light-filled gallery, creative workshop and studio spaces, competitively priced café and gardens.

A spokesman said: “The Point is a friendly building where lots of creative activity happens alongside a regular programme of family-friendly, world-class exhibitions, events and activities.

"It’s more than a place to just come and see. It’s about coming together and being a part in the arts. For everyone to have a safe place to come to, and feel comfortable to express themselves, learn and connect.

The Point is easy to find in Doncaster City Centre, situated at 16 South Parade, DN1 2DR.

It is fully accessible with lifts and a Changing Places facility (full size changing bed and hoist). It is dementia friendly, breastfeeding friendly and Makaton friendly.