Doncaster artist unveils €1,000,000 mural encrusted with diamonds at Spanish marina

The resort is where people come to park their megayachts on the Costa Del Sol.

The mural includes the Beatles, Cartier jewellery, designer handbags, Rolexes, perfume, supercars and a variety of toy dog breeds.

Artist Debbie Wingham with her mural in Spain.

And it of course has many diamonds, including in the frame of an oil painting of the Puerto Banús landscape.

The 40ft long, 7ft tall artwork will be on display until mid-August on the Muelle de Levante and is expected to draw two million viewers, with tourists urged to share their photos on social media.

However, diamonds unveiled at the launch were on loan and have now been replaced with fake ones.

Debbie told the launch ceremony: ‘I wanted to create something that people of all ages would enjoy, including children.

‘It is not just a flat mural; I have made a space where people can take photos and get close up. It is a complete experience.’

She added that the mural ‘had to be not only enchanting and embody subtle nautical themes reaffirming the port location, but it needed to be an incredible background for everyone to visit, something that would appeal to all age groups, genders, and nationalities.

‘Something that would make the visitors smile and it needed to be more than a mural, instead it needed to be an experience like people are stepping into my very own Wingham Wonderland’, she added.

Debbie said she was inspired by street art including that by Banksy and Richard Hambelton.

The use of concrete for the centre of the mural and a concrete curtain tells a tale of Debbie herself, from coal dust to diamonds. Meaning the daughter of a coal miner from a council estate in Yorkshire, the girl that was told the luxury world wasn’t for her, a real-life rags to riches story.