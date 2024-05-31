Doncaster artist creates colourful banner to commemorate Miners' Strike 40th anniversary
Chris Teal was commissioned by Heritage Doncaster to create the colliery style banner to mark the bitter 1984-85 dispute which pitted Arthur Scargill’s National Union of Mineworkers against Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative government in a year long struggle.
The painting, which specifically focuses on Askern, was completed after various drop in ideas workshops at Askern Community Hub Library as well as help and work from Campsmount Academy pupils.
The Championing Change artwork is also going on show at Alexander House in Askern on June 1
Said Chris: “I loved a student’s sketch so much which incorporated the women of the strike holding a lamp shining in the darkness.
"A large percentage of the community thought that the lake and wildlife were important for the future.
"I captured the community spirit from my photos taken at Askern Miners Welfare reunion where the Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band played.
"Plus my dad Brian Teal, who is 91 and worked at Askern Main Colliery, features with Neil Williams chatting about their days at the pit.
"I decided to use the pit wheel too and the winding gear from the past.”
It will also go on show at The Fox Gallery in Mexborough plus at the Doncaster Museum and Gallery along with other mining works.
Added Chris: “I hope the banner painting sends out a positive message for the future of the community but also remembers the past mining history of Askern.”
