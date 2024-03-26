Doncaster artist appeals for help to complete Miners' Strike painting
Andy Hollinghurst, who has a stall of his works in Doncaster’s Fish Market is currently creating two artworks commemorating the 1984-85 disupte.
He said: “I am creating some pieces about he pit strike.
"I have done two - the final one will depict the month after Orgeave (the infamous pitched battle between miners and police during the strike), however in the top corner I want to be positive for the future.
"Several generations of potential workers - what does the future hold? I’m open to ideas.”
Andy from Bessacarr was a teacher for 22 years and then a head teacher and took to art to help him recover from a mental breakdown.
“At first I was just painting in my shed,” he said. “But I gradually started to improve.”
You can contact him with suggestions at [email protected]