Doncaster artist appeals for help to complete Miners' Strike painting

A Doncaster artist has called on members of the public to help him complete a painting marking the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Mar 2024, 15:29 GMT
Andy Hollinghurst, who has a stall of his works in Doncaster’s Fish Market is currently creating two artworks commemorating the 1984-85 disupte.

He said: “I am creating some pieces about he pit strike.

"I have done two - the final one will depict the month after Orgeave (the infamous pitched battle between miners and police during the strike), however in the top corner I want to be positive for the future.

Andy Hollinghurst is looking for help from the public to complete a Miners' Strike painting.
"Several generations of potential workers - what does the future hold? I’m open to ideas.”

Andy from Bessacarr was a teacher for 22 years and then a head teacher and took to art to help him recover from a mental breakdown.

“At first I was just painting in my shed,” he said. “But I gradually started to improve.”

You can contact him with suggestions at [email protected]

