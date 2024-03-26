Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andy Hollinghurst, who has a stall of his works in Doncaster’s Fish Market is currently creating two artworks commemorating the 1984-85 disupte.

He said: “I am creating some pieces about he pit strike.

"I have done two - the final one will depict the month after Orgeave (the infamous pitched battle between miners and police during the strike), however in the top corner I want to be positive for the future.

Andy Hollinghurst is looking for help from the public to complete a Miners' Strike painting.

"Several generations of potential workers - what does the future hold? I’m open to ideas.”

Andy from Bessacarr was a teacher for 22 years and then a head teacher and took to art to help him recover from a mental breakdown.

“At first I was just painting in my shed,” he said. “But I gradually started to improve.”