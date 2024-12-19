Doncaster artisan craft fayre cancelled again over weekend weather fears

A popular Doncaster artisan and craft fayre has been cancelled for the second time in a month due to weekend weather fears.

The Artisan & Craft Fayre scheduled to take place at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping on Saturday 21 December has unfortunately been cancelled due to a forecast of strong winds.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Strong winds are once again forecast for this weekend which means we have sadly had to cancel Saturday’s Artisan and Craft Fayre.

“It’s never an easy decision to make, but wind gusts are expected to reach more than 45mph, and with the number of gazebos and stalls in attendance, it simply wouldn’t be safe for our stall holders, customers and staff.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The event scheduled to take place on 7 December was also cancelled because of Storm Darragh.

For more information, please visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk