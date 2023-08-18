News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster area village to host well being festival for local residents this weekend

A Doncaster village will host a well being festival packed with entertainments and attractions this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST

The Woodlands Well Being Festival and Family Fun Day will take place on Saturday from noon to 4pm at The New Bomb, Princess Street.

Organised by community food bank Lifeline Against The Breadline, the day will include a tombola, raffle, facepainting, holistic healing, stalls and spiritual readings by Michelle Mini Machin.

There will also be a homemade pie stall, live dance performances and much, much more.

Woodlands is hosting a well being festival this weekend.
Woodlands is hosting a well being festival this weekend.
There will also be a free hot dog for children, while stocks last.

Entry to the event is free and all proceeds will go towards charitable causes.

Lifeline Against The Breadline was set up by local mum Kelly Walker to help struggling families in the Woodlands and Highfields area, helping with food parcels and other community issues since its launch.

You can find out more details about the project via its Facebook page.

