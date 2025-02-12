Doncaster area butcher to feature on Countryfile after host Adam Henson drops in

A Doncaster area butcher is to feature on an upcoming episode of the BBC’s Countryfile after host Adam Henson dropped in to film.

The presenter visted Parkin Butchers in Crowle to film segments for an upcoming episode of the BBC One show which focuses on countryside, farming and rural affairs.

Sharing details of the visit, a spokesperson for the Market Place butcher said: “Fantastic day filming with the Countryfile team today.

“What fantastic company Adam Henson is.”

The show will air on March 2.