Doncaster Afghanistan war hero's delight after window cleaner finds lost medal

Mark Bennett has been reunited with his lost war medal.

Former Lance Bombardier Mark Bennett launched an appeal to find the medal after it went missing following the annual Remembrance Day parade and service in the town centre.

And he has revealed that it was a window cleaner who was able to reunite him with his pride and joy.

He said: “It was the window cleaner at Relish who found it and his wife contacted me as he doesnt have Facebook. It’s great to get it back.”

Mark had headed to the restaurant with friends following last month’s Remembrance events.

He posted a desperate appeal on Facebook after realising he had lost his Afghanistan operational service medal.

Fortunately, the medal was found by the window cleaner outside the East Laith Gate restaurant the following morning.