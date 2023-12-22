Doncaster advocates spread word about helping keep people in city safe

A voice and rights charity which runs free services in Doncaster has been spreading the word this festive period about the important role advocacy can play in keeping people safe.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Advocates from VoiceAbility’s Doncaster team – who support people to be heard in decisions about their health, care and wellbeing – were among many to attend Doncaster Safeguarding Adults Board’s Safeguarding For You event held at the Eco-Power Stadium.

The community event was an opportunity for the public and professionals to find out about safeguarding in Doncaster, and included speakers with lived experience, a safeguarding treasure hunt and a choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VoiceAbility advocates spoke about their role providing a free advocacy service in Doncaster, which includes support for people who have been detained under the Mental Health Act, for people deprived of their liberty in a care home or hospital, and for decisions about care and support.

Advocates Jane Byron, Josh McJannett, Julie Scrivens and Paul Robinson (front) from VoiceAbility’s Doncaster team at the Safeguarding For You event at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Staff explained how an advocate is an independent professional on the side of their client, and how this independence can be vital when spotting and raising safeguarding concerns.

VoiceAbility’s Doncaster team leader Trevor Haughey said: “For me, advocacy in safeguarding is key for people to be supported and have their voice heard in what can be a very difficult and distressing period of their lives.

“Advocates help to ensure that the person is listened to, and that safeguarding does not become a process that happens to people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a team, we’re very passionate about making sure people are listened to and have their rights protected.”