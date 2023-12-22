Doncaster advocates spread word about helping keep people in city safe
Advocates from VoiceAbility’s Doncaster team – who support people to be heard in decisions about their health, care and wellbeing – were among many to attend Doncaster Safeguarding Adults Board’s Safeguarding For You event held at the Eco-Power Stadium.
The community event was an opportunity for the public and professionals to find out about safeguarding in Doncaster, and included speakers with lived experience, a safeguarding treasure hunt and a choir.
VoiceAbility advocates spoke about their role providing a free advocacy service in Doncaster, which includes support for people who have been detained under the Mental Health Act, for people deprived of their liberty in a care home or hospital, and for decisions about care and support.
Staff explained how an advocate is an independent professional on the side of their client, and how this independence can be vital when spotting and raising safeguarding concerns.
VoiceAbility’s Doncaster team leader Trevor Haughey said: “For me, advocacy in safeguarding is key for people to be supported and have their voice heard in what can be a very difficult and distressing period of their lives.
“Advocates help to ensure that the person is listened to, and that safeguarding does not become a process that happens to people.
“As a team, we’re very passionate about making sure people are listened to and have their rights protected.”
For more information about VoiceAbility in Doncaster visit voiceability.org/doncaster or call 0300 303 1660.