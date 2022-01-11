Doncaster actress Sheridan Smith 'splits from boyfriend of four months'

The 40-year-old actress has split from Alex Lawler after four months of dating, The Sun has reported.

According to the newspaper, the star ended the romance and has since removed photos of him from her social media accounts.

The pair first dated more than two decades ago and the break-up comes eight weeks after her car smash in Little Sampford, Essex.

Sheridan Smith has split with her boyfriend of four months, according to reports. (Photo: Getty).

A source said: “Sheridan and Alex’s relationship ended a few weeks ago.

“There was no major drama and they both agreed their romance had run its course.

“Sheridan was delighted when she rekindled her old flame with Alex and it was a wonderful reunion for them both.

“But after a while it was clear that they would be better off as friends. She is single now and focusing on herself and her son.”

She broke the news about the new relationship to fans in a social media message, saying: “So pleased this fitty I dated back in the day (20 years ago) is back in my life. Life works in mysterious ways . . . miss you Mr L.”

Alex appeared in 2001 film Mike Bassett: England Manager and Sky football drama Dream Team, as well as small roles in EastEnders and Blue Murder.

Sheridan was previously with Jamie Horn, 31, dad to their 20-month-old son Billy.