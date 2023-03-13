Doncaster actress rubs shoulders with Line of Duty star at red carpet movie premiere

Sharon Taylor, from Askern, was in Scotland for the UK premiere of Typist Artist Pirate King, a film starring Line Of Duty and Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald and Monica Dolan, who previously portrayed serial killer Rose West in Appropriate Adult.

Sharon was stand-in for 53-year-old TV and film star Dolan, who plays the lead role, substituting for the actress in scenes for the flick which tells the story of British artist Audrey Amiss.

The film was given its UK airing at the Glasgow Film Festival last week and Sharon said: “It was a fantastic night.

Sharon, right, on the red carpet with Kelly Macdonald.

“We spent eight weeks filming this wonderful film and it was an amazing part to do.

"I was dressed exactly like her character, covering Monica when she was off set, mimicking the same character as her, remembering the script and setting the stage for her

She added: “I was acting like her and most of all, learning so much from her.

"I even had my own trailer!”

Sharon on set with Monica Dolan.

And this could be the start of a glittering career for Sharon, with writer and director Carol Morley penning a part for her in her next movie.

The film is a fictionalised portrait of the late avant-garde artist Audrey Amiss who studied at the Royal Academy of Arts, but was unable to complete her training after being hospitalised due to mental illness.

She was admitted to psychiatric hospitals on numerous occasions and diagnosed with a number of mental health conditions, including paranoid schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

She was often opposed to medical intervention and did not want to be in hospital or on medication and her time in hospitals was often the result of altercations in public and involved police arrests for civil disturbance.

She died in 2013, leaving behind a vast collection of artworks and writings which were discovered after her death.

The film centres on a fictionalised road trip with Audrey (Dolan) and her psychiatric nurse, played by Kelly MacDonald, in which they travel north and reconnect with key individuals and moments from Amiss' past.