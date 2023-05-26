News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster actress and TV star Chrissie Wunna joins cast of new viral film sensation Cinerella's Curse

Doncaster’s Chrissie Wunna, film actress, reality star and series regular on the BAFTA nominated, Channel 4 daytime TV show, ‘Steph Packed Lunch’ has been revealed to have joined the cast of the new viral film sensation ‘Cinderellas Curse’.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read

The film is the next gory retelling of a Disney classic, that is set to film in the next two months, directed by Louisa Warren and produced by Champ Dog Films.

Being one of the most sought after, break-through stars of 2023, with over 30 feature films under her belt, Chrissie is set to grace our silver screens as the sinister Fairy Godmother.

The announcement was made at this year’s Cannes film festival.

Chrissie WunnaChrissie Wunna
A spokesman said: “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands.

“I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

Related topics:DoncasterChannel 4