Doncaster actress and TV star Chrissie Wunna joins cast of new viral film sensation Cinerella's Curse

The film is the next gory retelling of a Disney classic, that is set to film in the next two months, directed by Louisa Warren and produced by Champ Dog Films.

Being one of the most sought after, break-through stars of 2023, with over 30 feature films under her belt, Chrissie is set to grace our silver screens as the sinister Fairy Godmother.

The announcement was made at this year’s Cannes film festival.

Chrissie Wunna

A spokesman said: “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands.