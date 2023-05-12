Doncaster actor lands plum role as Harry Maguire in England football drama at National Theatre

Adam Hugill, who has also starred in acclaimed war film 1917 as well as roles in hit TV series The Watch and Sherwood, will appear opposite Joseph Fiennes in Dear England, which will run in the capital across the summer.

The play, penned by James Graham, sees Fiennes as England boss Gareth Southgate trying to put years of World Cup and Euro penalty shoot-out heartbreak behind him, ending years of hurt for the Three Lions and spurring his team onto success.

25-year-old Adam, who bears a striking resemblance to the Sheffield-born Manchester United and England ace, will line-up alongside Josh Barrow as Jordan Pickford, Gunnar Cauthery as Gary Lineker, Will Close as Harry Kane, Crystal Condie as Alex Scott, Will Fletcher as Jordan Henderson, Sean Gilder as Sam Allardyce, Darragh Hand as Marcus Rashford, John Hodgkinson as Greg Clarke, Albert Magashi as Jadon Sancho, Kel Matsena as Raheem Sterling, Abdul Sessay as Bukayo Saka, Lewis Shepherd as Dele Alli, Paul Thornley as Mike Webster, Tony Turner as Greg Dyke and Ryan Whittle as Eric Dier.

Doncaster's Adam Hugill stars as Harry Maguire in the new drama about the England football team. (Photo: National Theatre).

Adam, who hails from Bessacarr, studied at Hayfield School then went on to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in London to train as an actor.

Before he went to London, Doncaster audiences were treated to his talents in a number of plays at Cast.

He featured in the initial production in 2019 of the hit Sheffield musical at The Crucible Standing At The Sky’s Edge for which he was awarded Best Actor in a Musical at The Stage Debut Awards.

Since then, he has appeared in the Sam Mendes war film 1917 and Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch, while on TV he has played Carrot in the BBC America series The Watch, plus the disturbed young man living with his bow and arrow in Sherwood Forest in James Graham’s brilliant BBC1 series based in the Nottinghamshire coalfield, Sherwood.The show will run at the National Theatre from June 10 to August 11.