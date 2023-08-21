Chrissie is no stranger to the team behind the horror franchise created by Jagged Edge Productions and on her Instagram stated that she ‘cannot wait to get started on the film,’ produced by Rhys Waterfield & staring Scott Chambers (Malpractice/ ITV.)

The reality star turned film star is one of the breakthrough personalities of Channel 4’s BAFTA nominated tv show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and one of the new faces to watch out in 2024, as the ‘Blood & Honey’ sequel is set to grace cinemas globally early next year, after the incredible box office success of the first horror instalment.