Actress, model and Yorkshire’s very own daytime TV personality Chrissie Wunna is headed to hit the Hollywood silver screens, as she joins the cast of the sequel to the viral sensation, horror movie: Winnie The Pooh- ‘Bloody & Honey 2’.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:36 BST

Chrissie is no stranger to the team behind the horror franchise created by Jagged Edge Productions and on her Instagram stated that she ‘cannot wait to get started on the film,’ produced by Rhys Waterfield & staring Scott Chambers (Malpractice/ ITV.)

The reality star turned film star is one of the breakthrough personalities of Channel 4’s BAFTA nominated tv show ‘Steph’s Packed Lunch’ and one of the new faces to watch out in 2024, as the ‘Blood & Honey’ sequel is set to grace cinemas globally early next year, after the incredible box office success of the first horror instalment.

Chrissie was recently spotted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival cuddling up to Essex comedian Matt Adlington when the announcement was made.

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshireHollywoodInstagram