Dogs and cats in need of forever homes in Doncaster

It is a research-proven fact that interacting with pets can reduce stress as it helps to lower blood pressure, decrease cortisol levels (a stress-related hormone) and ease loneliness. Owning a pet has several benefits on physical and mental health too.

At the RSPCA Doncaster, Rotherham and District Branch, they are responsible for caring for over 1,000 animals every year.

These range from your typical domesticated animals to birds, wildlife and other furry friends.

Gizmo

All of these can have a positive impact on your life in one way or another.

Playing with dogs or cats can massively elevate levels of serotonin and dopamine (chemicals released in the brain to make you feel good).

A spokesman said: “We have lots of animals in our care, patiently waiting for their forever homes, who love to spend time with their favourite humans.

“Take Rocco for example: a male Rottweiler who came into our care through no fault of his own.

Elena and Eliza

“Rocco likes all the attention to himself so would need to be rehomed into an adult-only household with no other pets.

"However, this means that he would be able to shower you with all of his love and would definitely be your loyal companion for life.

"Rocco loves off-lead exercise in our secure compound and loves to play ball.

"Although his main passion is playing, he does love cuddles when it’s quiet. He would for sure enrich your life with lots of physical and mental health benefits.

Rocco

“Annie is another of our canine residents hoping to find her forever home. She is a younger female lurcher-crossbreed so it comes as no surprise that she is very active and full of energy.

"Her perfect family would be one which can match her energy levels and keep her both mentally and physically stimulated.

"She loves exploring our paddock, finished off with a good fuss and lots of attention from her favourite humans.

Annie

“Gizmo is one of our feline residents currently waiting for their new home. He is a very charming boy and has so much love to give so is sure to bring many positive mental health benefits to his adopters.

“He loves to play and chase his toys so will keep you entertained and always on the move too. He is a firm favourite of our animal care team and volunteers alike, and can bring a smile to your face just by looking at him.”

They continued: “If you are looking for a new addition that is a little less hectic then we have Eliza and Elena – a feline sister duo who are much more laid-back.

"When they first came into our care, they were very scared but their confidence has been growing daily.

"Their new family would need to understand that they would require time to adjust to their new home. However, once they are settled with you, they love fuss and snuggles.”

When one of the RSPCA’s animals become available for adoption, they are posted on the website https://www.rspcadoncasterrotherham.org.uk/animals-for-adoption and Facebook page.

Anyone interested in adopting an animal, please follow the process that is explained on the website.