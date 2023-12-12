Dog attack girl is guest of honour at Doncaster village's Christmas lights switch on

A Doncaster youngster who suffered horrific facial injuries after being mauled by a dog was ‘treated like a queen’ when she was guest of honour at a Christmas lights switch on.

Three-year-old Elouise Smith suffered extensive bite marks to her face and was left covered in blood when she was savaged by the “Staffy-type dog” at a friend's house.

But as Elouise recovers from her ordeal, organisers of the lights switch on in Bentley brought some festive cheer to her and her family.

Family friend Richard Bailey paid tribute to Coun James Church for inviting the family to the switch on and said: “She was treated like a queen and was provided with some very wonderful presents."

Elouise was guest of honour at the lights switch on in Bentley.

"Thanks to everyone for the love and support.”

Elouise was rushed to hospital following the horror and funds have been pouring in for her following her terrifying ordeal in Woodlands.

Police were called in following the attack and the dog has now been destroyed.

It is feared Elouise may have been left with lifelong scarring after the dog sunk its teeth into her face.

Family friend Kelly Walker says the incident has left Elouise’s parents Mark and Stacey traumatised, with friends and neighbours rallying around in the wake of the attack and with a fundraising drive already collecting more than £700.

Elouise is now recovering after undergoing extensive surgery.

Said Kelly, who works alongside mum Stacey at Doncaster foodbank Lifeline Against The Breadline: “It has caused catastrophic damage to little Elouise’s face and life long scarring.

"This is a family that raise money for charity all year round, including little Elouise.

"We have set up a funding page in the hope that when this is all over, we can treat the family who are all in massive shock."

Elouise could be scarred for life after being attacked by the "Staffy type" dog at a house in Woodlands.

Elouise was attacked on December 1 at a property in The Crescent, Woodlands.

Said Kelly: “She was quickly transferred to Rotherham hospital where she had three hours of facial surgery.

"The eye puncture was down to the bone and the lacerations to her cheeks had gone straight through, meaning inside her mouth has been stitched as well.

She added: “Elouise really is such a special girl.

"Her family raise money for various charities all year long.

"A truly remarkable and beautiful family. It’s heartbreaking to see them suffer so much pain. I hope for a peaceful recovery for them all.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called on 1 December at 4.36pm by hospital staff to reports of a girl with dog bites.

“It is reported that the three-year-old girl sustained dog bites to the face from a Staffy-type dog, earlier that afternoon at a property on The Crescent, Doncaster.

“The girl received treatment at hospital, where her injuries were believed to be serious but not life threatening.

“Officers attended the address where the incident was reported to have happened and where the owners disclaimed their dog.