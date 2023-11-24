Doctor Who at 60: Cute Doncaster post box topper celebrates iconic TV show
The iconic show, which was first broadcast on November 23, 1963, is celebrating its milestone with a three new hour-long specials starting this weekend.
And a fan of the show has created their own special tribute to the much-loved show with the crafted creation which tops the post box outside the Co-op supermarket in Brecks Lane, Kirk Sandall.
As well as the iconic time travelling machine the TARDIS, the colourful design also features some other iconic characters from the show’s six decade run including the infamous Daleks, Weeping Angels and Adipose.
William Hartnell played the very first Doctor and the latest incumbent of the TARDIS is Ncuti Gatwa, the fifteenth incarnation of the famed role which has delighted and terrified children in equal measure.
Doctor Who: The Star Beast is on BBC One on Saturday 25 November at 6.30pm.