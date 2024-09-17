Do you identify as LGBTQ+? Doncaster Council wants to hear from you as survey launched
If you identify as LGBTQ+, are 16+ years old, and live in Doncaster – the council wants to hear from you.
City of Doncaster Council is undertaking it’s first LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment for local people.
A spokesperson said: “As part of this, we want to find out more about the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ Doncaster residents and their experiences of services in Doncaster through our survey.”
Anyone interested in taking part in the survey can do so HERE