Do you identify as LGBTQ+? Doncaster Council wants to hear from you as survey launched

If you identify as LGBTQ+, are 16+ years old, and live in Doncaster – the council wants to hear from you.

City of Doncaster Council is undertaking it’s first LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment for local people.

A spokesperson said: “As part of this, we want to find out more about the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ Doncaster residents and their experiences of services in Doncaster through our survey.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the survey can do so HERE