'Do I have to die?' Doncaster heroin addict in emotional video cry for help

Joshua Smith took to social media to record a candid plea, confessing how his drug addiction had wrecked his life – and calling for help to get clean before he dies.

Joshua, who has given permission for his video to be shared, said: “I’m crying out for help.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE AND DRUG REFERENCES

Joshua Smith has opened up candidly on his battles with heroin addiction in an emotionally charged video, pleading for help.

"I need to come off it. I need my life back, I need friends. I’ve got no life. If I have to die for Doncaster to help others or the system to work, its a joke, a f***ing joke."

In the clip, which is nearly seven minutes long, Joshua details his dealings with Doncaster addiction service Aspire – and says he is still waiting to have his addictions dealt with by staff, several months after first approaching the service, which has its headquarters in Thorne Road.

Taking deep breaths as he stares into the camera, Joshua tells viewers: “This is for everyone to be honest that’s struggling. I really don’t know how to say this.

Clearly emotional, he says: “Im just gonna say it – I’m addicted to heroin and its ruined my life completely.

"I don’t go out and I’m dependent on it every day. I want to come off drugs and get my life back.

"Finally, I decided I had to do something, I rang Aspire in Doncaster and gave them my details.”

In the video, Joshua says he underwent an assessement and was told he would be assigned a key worker – but says he is still awaiting help, despite several appointments and phone calls, adding: “I wanna come off drugs and sort my life out. I’m f*****. My life’s a mess.”

"I just want my life sorting out. What do people have to do? Die to be noticed?

"It’s too long to get help. People are dying.”

In a post accompanying the video, Joshua told viewers: “This is very hard for me to do, so please please don't judge me.

"I do not inject either, I smoke it.

"I know I'm looking like death - If I'm still here by the time they decide to help I will get back to myself.

"Please share, it is the only way the Government and Doncaster will listen.

"I know we all have problems but I do have my reasons I’ve gone down this road. I'm not a junkie.

"Most have reasons for this path. We ain't all perfect and you don't know me or my story. I'm only human trying for help.”

Stuart Green, Service Manager for Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service, said: “We are sorry that Joshua feels this way and we have made contact with him encouraging him to get in touch with us. We always encourage anyone who has a drug dependency to seek help as soon as they can.