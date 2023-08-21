DN One Festival: Three day city centre live music spectacular returning to Doncaster

The event, which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 1 to 3, will feature performances from Old Time Sailors, Last Train To Skaville and vocalist Shorrel Jade.

There will also be a kids’ party time with Bluey and Bingo, with more acts and performers due to be announced over the coming days.

A spokesman said: “Keep an eye out on DN Events Doncaster for the latest updates.”

Last year’s festival was headlined by Doncaster singer Tony Christie.