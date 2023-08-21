News you can trust since 1925
DN One Festival: Three day city centre live music spectacular returning to Doncaster

Doncaster is set to host a three day city centre live music spectacular next month as the DN One Festival returns.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 10:15 BST

The event, which will take place in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 1 to 3, will feature performances from Old Time Sailors, Last Train To Skaville and vocalist Shorrel Jade.

There will also be a kids’ party time with Bluey and Bingo, with more acts and performers due to be announced over the coming days.

A spokesman said: “Keep an eye out on DN Events Doncaster for the latest updates.”

Last year’s festival was headlined by Doncaster singer Tony Christie.

The Conisbrough crooner, best known for his huge hit Is This The Way To Amarillo?, was joined for the spectacular by children’s TV favourite Hey Duggee as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom with revellers also enjoying a host of top tunes at a four hour Summer City Beach Party.

