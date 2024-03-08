DJ Jo Whiley delves into Doncaster's musical heritage in new rail audio guide

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson and Is This The Way To Amarillo? singer Tony Christie, who was born in Conisbrough, feature, along with David Bowie’s iconic Top Rank appearance, Askern Music Festival and The Dome.

The BBC broadcaster has teamed up with the rail industry to inspire trips rooted in musical history and train goers can now listen to 30 city-specific audio guides, inspiring them to take a trip and explore music scenes both past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train travellers will be given the inside track on their favourite songs, music genres and artists from Britain thanks to the unique new initiative.

DJ Jo Whiley has delved into Doncaster's musical heritage for the new audio guide.

Despite Britain having produced many of the world’s most famous musicians, many Brits still remain unaware of the origins of our favourite bands, songs and genres.

To get Brits’ knowledge back on track and encourage more of us to explore Britain’s musical roots by train, the rail industry has teamed up with Jo to document a series of short audio guides telling the stories of British music scenes past and present.

Train users will be able to receive geo-targeted stories, via a free app, to help them turn their journey into a guided tour of Britain’s musical roots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Narrated by Jo, listeners will discover everything from the origins of genres and the locations that helped shape and influence some of Britain’s most popular artists and bands.

With over 40% of Brits believing that music is more enjoyable if you know where it comes from, the rail industry is helping people uncover the stories relevant to the places they’re travelling to and passing through whilst on the train and when planning their next journey. The guides have been designed to inspire a trip rooted in musical history - because nothing beats being there when it comes to enjoying the music we love.

Details on the guides, and how people can download the app, are available at nationalrail.co.uk/musicalroutes.

They uncover historical music gems such as Queen’s music video filmed on a Peterborough railway track, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger meeting on a train platform in Dartford, and the tale behind how Simon & Garfunkel’s hit, Homeward Bound, was written in a station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo said: “I’m very passionate and proud of Britain’s musical heritage – and I’d hate for people to lose their connection to it. I believe that you can appreciate music on a whole new level when you get out there and experience the places that influenced it.

“Working with the rail industry, I’m hoping to inspire fans to take a trip, by train, and discover more about their favourite bands and genres of music. Enjoying a train journey whilst listening to one of the audio guides is the perfect way to connect with our musical history. Experience the hometowns that helped shape artists, walk the streets that are referenced in their songs and visit train stations that connected them in more ways than one.”

Jacqueline Starr, CEO at Rail Delivery Group, explained: “Travelling by train connects you to the people, places and things you love – like music. We’re delighted to be working with Jo to help people rediscover the fantastic musical heritage Britain has to offer, and inspire them to explore the origins of genres, artists and the locations that influenced them by train.”