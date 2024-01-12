Distraught 91-year-old woman vows never to return to Doncaster pub after Christmas Day meal row
Sheila Poole, who is in a wheelchair, visited Doncaster pub and restaurant Marr Lodge for a Christmas Day dinner – but lodged a complaint with staff about “lukewarm" food, “raw” vegetables and “burnt” pigs in blankets.
Mrs Poole and her daughter Kim Smith have been regulars at the pub in Marr for a number of years and despite the Christmas Day issues, returned to the pub in the New Year for Sunday dinner.
But Mrs Smith says that as the family approached the pub, they were told they had been “banned” because of their initial complaint.
However, the chain which runs the pub has denied Mrs Poole and her family are banned, describing the incident as a “misunderstanding.”
But Mrs Smith says her mother has been left “distraught” by the incident and the family will not be returning.
She said: “Me, my brother and my 91 year old mum have been banned because we complained about our Christmas Day lunch to head office.
"We were approached in the car park to say we were not welcome as we had complained.
“We complained to the manager on Christmas Day and then emailed head office. My mum has been left distraught over what happened.”
The row initially began as the family prepared to tuck into their dinner on December 25.
Said Mrs Smith: “It was luke warm and all the veg was raw. The pigs in blankets were burnt.
"We have been regular customers, going there for lunch every Sunday and have done for the last two years.”
“We have had an apology but my mother does not wish to return there again after the humiliation.”
A spokesman for The Pub People Company, the chain which runs Marr Lodge described the incident as a “misunderstanding” and added: “The customer was never and is not barred from the Marr Lodge.”
The pub, situated in the village of Marr, is a popular pub and restaurant on the A635 between Doncaster and Barnsley.