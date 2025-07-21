Disappointment as planned Red Arrows flypast bypasses Doncaster
The RAF display team were just to soar through the skies on the outskirts of Doncaster shortly before 3pm yesterday as they flew to Scotland following a flypast at East Midlands Airport to mark its 60th anniversary.
Bad weather and thunderstorms first saw the flight delayed until past 6pm – and then when the aircraft eventually took off, a mid-air route change saw the display team instead veer away from its planned course across Edlington, Conisbrough, Sprotbrough, Scawsby and Cusworth to travel up the East Coast to the Tall Ships Race in Aberdeen.
Highfields, Woodlands, Adwick and Skellow were also on the original route.
One fan said: “Disappointing – been looking at the skies for ages hoping to see them,” while another posted: “Great British weather eh? Ruins everything!”
