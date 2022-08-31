Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fast-food chain is helping ensure as many children as possible can return to school this September with a book in hand. Statistics revealed that, as of 2022, one in five children say they don’t have access to a book at home – the highest figure since 2019.

The Happy Readers Book Bus Tour is distributing books across 18 cities in the UK this back-to-school season and will reach Doncaster on 1 September.

Vernon Kay has partnered with McDonald’s to help raise awareness for the importance of children’s literacy. He said: “It’s heart-breaking to think that so many children in the UK are without books.

Reading is so important to me, and it’s been an integral part of my kid’s development. For many children across the UK that’s sadly not the case.”

Vernon is also creating a series of special readings of some of the books available for free this year, which will be available on the McDonald’s Family Hub in September.

Not only are books key to academic importance, 80 per cent of parents believe reading is essential to their child’s emotional development and happiness. Amost half of children surveyed say that reading makes them feel better when they are sad and 88 per cent say that they would be happy to get a book as a present.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s UK, said: “Our mission is to ensure all children, no matter their background, can access the joy of reading. This September we’re doing our best to ensure as many children as possible start school with a book in the home to spark that lifelong love of reading.”

Over the last ten years McDonald’s have given away over 140 million books to families in the communities they serve. Donations include favourites such as Little People Big Dreams, Hair Love and The BFG.