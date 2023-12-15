Disabled woman may lose both feet as wheelchair tips over on cracked path near Doncaster

A disabled woman who suffered two broken ankles when her wheelchair tipped over on a cracked pavement near Doncaster has been told she may have to have both her feet amputated.

38-year-old Jemma Cook, who has spina bifida, was injured when the wheels of her wheelchair became lodged in cracks in Bawtry Road, Harworth, sending her tumbling to the ground.

Jemma’s mum Angela at first thought there was no serious injury – but after her legs became severely bruised, she was taken to Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital and told that both her ankles were broken and that her feet may have to be amputated.

Said Angela: “She is paralysed from the waist down so could not feel any injury.

Jemma Cook suffered two broken ankles and may need to have her feet amputated following the horror plunge from her wheelchair.

“When we got home, I checked her over and both legs seemed OK.

"But a few days later I was getting her into bed and we saw her legs were swollen and badly bruised.

"We went for X-rays and nearly fell though the floor when we heard how badly both ankles were broken.”

The pair say they have been calling for repairs to the pavement for several years.

She suffered severe bruising to her ankles and legs.

In a statement, Nottinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for roads in the area, said it was "extremely concerned" about the incident.

"As soon as we received the report, an urgent inspection of the location of the incident was arranged and no defects requiring a repair were found," the statement said.

"Our inspectors also recently undertook inspections of the footway on an unrelated area of Bawtry Road during which some surface damage was identified and repairs arranged. "