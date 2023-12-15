Disabled woman may lose both feet as wheelchair tips over on cracked path near Doncaster
38-year-old Jemma Cook, who has spina bifida, was injured when the wheels of her wheelchair became lodged in cracks in Bawtry Road, Harworth, sending her tumbling to the ground.
Jemma’s mum Angela at first thought there was no serious injury – but after her legs became severely bruised, she was taken to Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital and told that both her ankles were broken and that her feet may have to be amputated.
Said Angela: “She is paralysed from the waist down so could not feel any injury.
“When we got home, I checked her over and both legs seemed OK.
"But a few days later I was getting her into bed and we saw her legs were swollen and badly bruised.
"We went for X-rays and nearly fell though the floor when we heard how badly both ankles were broken.”
The pair say they have been calling for repairs to the pavement for several years.
In a statement, Nottinghamshire County Council, which is responsible for roads in the area, said it was "extremely concerned" about the incident.
"As soon as we received the report, an urgent inspection of the location of the incident was arranged and no defects requiring a repair were found," the statement said.
"Our inspectors also recently undertook inspections of the footway on an unrelated area of Bawtry Road during which some surface damage was identified and repairs arranged. "
“We wish Jemma a speedy recovery.”