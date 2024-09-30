Disabled driver stung with parking fine at Doncaster store on birthday refuses to pay up
Stephen Carr visited the Heron Foods store on Sandringham Road, Intake earlier this month – and was stunned when a letter dropped through his door a few days later fining him £100.
After he refused to pay up, the fine has now been ramped up to £170 – and he says the stress of the incident has impacted on his mental health.
He is the latest in a number of drivers stung with fines for parking outside the store - built inside the former Lonsdale pub – since its opening last year.
He said: “As a disabled driver, I parked at the rear of the building of what I believed to be the food store carpark due to the signs on the wall of the store.
"I displayed my blue badge and went into the store for approximately 13 minutes then left and drove away in my vehicle.
“To my astonishment, four days later I received a parking penalty to the sum of £100.
"I was appalled as it clearly states 40 minutes free round the back of the store.
"I parked my car as close as I could behind the Heron building because of my condition.
"I noticed about seven signs saying £100 pound fine if you park here – what utter confusion. My mental health is in decline and after receiving the £100 fine, It caused me more mental health issues as I did not know where to turn.
“I have recently received another four letters stating they have increased the fine to £170.
“It has now been referred to a debt recovery agent, with also a threat of bailiffs.
“I refuse to pay as I view this as a money racketeering scheme.”
Other drivers have also been hit with fines at the store on the corner of Sandringham Road and Zetland Road.
The fine was issued by a firm called Have A Nice Car Park Limited, which according to its website is "a family run business offering hassle-free bespoke parking solutions for private land owners and established operators.
We have contacted HANCPL for comment.
