Disabled Doncaster dad set to tackle 3,000 bike ride across Europe for charity

A determined Doncaster dad of eight is to take on his latest gruelling charity cycling challenge – hoping to raise hundreds for charity.

Nicknamed "Hot Wheels" for his speed, Darren Sables will set out from Doncaster and aims to use a handcycle to travel through France and Germany on a jaunt that the says will reach 3,000 miles in total.

The former paramedic is raising money for Sheffield-based Support Dogs and it comes after a similar expedition to the Netherlands last year.

He said: “I've decided to do a little crazy handcycle ride through Germany and France.

"It's going to be my toughest handcycle ride I've ever done with some killer hills.

"I’ll be sleeping in my wagon and using solar to charge all my electric devices.

“The ride is going to be around 2,000 to 3,000miles and I'm doing it all unaided with no back up.

“Support dogs can change a person’s life so much so any help to reach my goal is going to be amazing.

"Trust, me this trip will push me to my limit at times but I’ll be thinking it's all for support dogs.

A spinal cord injury linked to his mental health changed Mr Sables' life in July 2020.

Support Dogs provides assistance to people living with epilepsy or physical disabilities, giving them the freedom to live safer, more independent lives.

"These dogs are life-changing and I just wanted to do something to help," he added.

You can donate to Mr Sables’ JustGiving page HERE