Disabled boy in fresh 4,500 mile trip from USA to go metal detecting in Doncaster

History loving 9-year-old Finley Gregg from Colorado, who has spina bifida, came to Britain last summer after his mum fixed it up for him to fulfil his dream of metal detecting, linking up with Sheffield-based UK Metal Detecting Days.

And the excited youngster loved his trip so much that he has just been back for another go alongside mum Megan.

Deb Law of UK Metal Detecting Days said: “Megan dropped into conversation how would you like it if we came back for part two?

Finley returned to Doncaster to go metal detecting.

"Of course we were over the moon as so much fun was had and memories made the first time around.

“And it's always such an honour for us to be thought of as his UK family and friends.”

Before getting stuck into metal detecting, the family headed to a holiday park for a stay on the Lincolnshire coast.

Said Deb: “This was Finley and Megan's first experience of a holiday park so swimming and arcades - and various other entertainment on tap and plenty of smiles, good food – and traditional fish and chips.

Finley flew 4,500 miles from the US to go metal detecting in Doncaster.

"They were absolutely delighted

“Both were keen to try as much traditional food as possible – it was Sunday lunch and Yorkshire pudding the day after.”

The trip of course included seven days metal detecting – and a dig on day two saw the youngster find a Roman coin.

The younsgter also went beach metal detecting before moving inland for more hunting.

Youngster Finley Gregg has flown from the USA for his second metal detecting trip to Doncaster.

Said Deb: “It was as though he'd never been away, with all the members having a story of his last visit.

“Finley remembered all their names and there was plenty of laughter."

Said Deb: “A lovely friend of mine and her family had invited us to their farm in an area steeped in history in the Haworth area of Doncaster.

“It was a very small intimate dig - within minutes we had found silver and other incredible items.

“The land owner’s father gifted Finley some amazing artifacts that he's personally found over many many, years of metal detecting himself.

“Such an incredible and selfless act and so humbling to get to see them together chatting about the items gifted.”

She added: “Finley teaches you so much about yourself and all the insignificant stuff you've worried about seems to just drift away

The trip alsor raised money again for the Make a Wish charity as well as £450 for Weston Park Cancer Hospital where Deb is a patient.

Last summer he told ITV News: "I feel over the moon - I'm super excited. I just like the history, I like finding the history. It's a dream come true."

His mother, Megan Gregg, said: "In Colorado there is not really super old stuff that we find so he watches a lot of YouTubers and said, 'I want to come to England'.