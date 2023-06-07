History loving 9-year-old Finley Gregg from Colorado, who has spina bifida, loves metal detecting – and had always dreamed going hunting with an established club.

When he was unable to find one in the US, his mother reached out to UK Metal Detecting Days, based in Sheffield, who were happy to help.

And Finley was able to join the group on hunts in Doncaster and Harrogate after jetting all the way across the Atlantic.

Finley Gregg flew all the way from Colorado to go metal detecting in Doncaster.

He told ITV News: "I feel over the moon - I'm super excited. I just like the history, I like finding the history. It's a dream come true."

His mother, Megan Gregg, said: "In Colorado there is not really super old stuff that we find so he watches a lot of YouTubers and said, 'I want to come to England'.

"This is unbelievable. It's my dream too and I can't believe we are here."

During the first dig the group found a hoard of ten hammered coins - the rarest find they have ever come across.

Deb Law from the group said: "It's very rare you find this many coins in one place- so Finley's day to get this- absolutely amazing.

"It's the best feeling because if you can help somebody - to do this, it's taken some organising, but for him it means so much. So for us to be able to do that it's a pleasure."