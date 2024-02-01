Director of Public Health commended for 18 years of service to Doncaster as he leaves role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After 18 years of service to Doncaster, Dr Rupert Suckling departed his role as Director of Public Health this week due to ill health.

Dr Suckling began working in the NHS in Doncaster in 2005, offering assistance to residents during the 2006 Bentley floods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He led the implementation of Improving Access to Psychological Therapies in Doncaster, a service which continues to assist people with mental health issues across the country.

Dr Rupert Suckling.

His development of the award-winning Early Lung Cancer Intervention social marketing project influenced national cancer awareness campaigns.

In 2015 he became the Director of Public Health for Doncaster Council, overseeing the Health and Wellbeing Strategy to ensure healthcare is delivered effectively.

He led the establishment of the Health Determinants Research Centre and Well Doncaster, which work to reduce health inequality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2019, he led Doncaster’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving regular updates to residents and meeting with council and NHS staff daily.

He was awarded an MBE for his service during the pandemic in 2023.

During a meeting of full council last month, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones led a vote of thanks for Dr Suckling’s service.

She said: “During those very troubled and turbulent times when we were seeing hundreds of cases and many deaths, your honest, politically impartial and heartfelt regular updates were welcomed by so many of our residents and councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Your calm and collected approach alongside your great knowledge and outstanding leadership will be greatly missed.”

Several councillors joined Mayor Jones in expressing their thanks.

Councillor Glyn Jones added: “Rupert was at the cutting edge of policy and implementation of difficult but necessary decisions to save countless lives in Doncaster and beyond.

“Rupert you are a true servant to public life, and a great outstanding human being with great understanding and a great sense of humour and wit. I wish your future to have hope and meaning going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rachael Blake continued: “As we went through covid, we all felt safe, informed and reassured because you were there to help us. For the residents of Doncaster, you’ve made them feel involved, listened to and valued.

“As the chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, you’ve made me feel brave, bold and ambitious, and unwavering in our determination to achieve our aspirations.”

Thanking councillors for their words, Dr Suckling said: “You have been the most passionate, demanding group of members that ive ever worked with. I’ve been blessed to work with some really great cabinets and a fantastic mayor.

“I do want to thank the Doncaster people because it’s been their grit, resilience and way of life that ive been priveliged to intrude on for the last 18 years and when I’m gone they’ll still be there living their lives and making ends meet.

“I finally want to thank my wife for her support over this time.”