TV host Dion Dublin has been in Doncaster this morning to film for a new series of Homes Under The Hammer.

The former footballer, now a presenter on the BBC One property renovation show, appeared on this morning’s episode of Morning Live to promote the upcoming series.

The host showed viewers around the three-bedroom mid-terrace property and spoke to owner Sam Ottey about his plans for the property, which was up for auction with a guide price of £50,000.

The Essex-based builder, plumber and electrician paid £55,000 for the house – and is planning on spending £25,000 to £30,000 renovating and redecorating it before putting it out to rent later this year.

Dion Dublin with property owner Sam Ottey for the new episode of Homes Under The Hammer in Doncaster.

Said Mr Ottey, who already has properties in Gainsborough, but this is his first in Doncaster: “Where can you buy a house for fifty grand and the yield and the rental is brilliant?

"We’re looking at 750 (rental per month) for this, only spending £25,000 to £30,000 on it – it’s a real good yield,” he told the presenter.

Giving a guided tour of the property, which he described as a “humble abode,” Dublin showed viewers an 80s brick fireplace as well as maroon 80s style downstairs bathroom suite.

He said: “There’s not a lot of work to be done to the windows and floorboards, they seem OK. It hasn’t been decorated for a long time though.

"The kitchen’s not too bad at all. You wouldn’t have to spend too much to get a nice reward when selling it or renting it.”

Asked about his property dealings, Mr Ottey told the host: “I’ve done it for quite a few years now, getting a portfolio that’s increasing.

"I’ve got a few in Gainsborough but this is the first in Doncaster.

"We have got a family looking to come in for October so we hope to get it done by the end of September so they can move in.

"I’m a builder so really enjoy doing the renovations myself.”

But one thing will have to go – Liverpool FC themed wallpaper in one of the bedrooms.

Former Manchester United star Dublin said: “I can’t stay in this bedroom for too long. I’m escaping sharpish – Man United fans will be shouting ‘get out of there Dion!’

