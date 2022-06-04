Dignitaries attend official opening ceremony of the Covid Memorial Wood in Donaster

Mayor Ros Jones, Dame Rosie Winterton MP, Joe Cole from the Conservation Volunteers and Rotary members were among those in attendance.
The wood has three benches with commemoration plaques and 1,500 saplings that are hoped to be a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives to Covid, as well as those
who still suffer its long-term effects.
Read More
Colin Jeynes representing the group of Rotarians who were instrumental in the project opened the ceremony and thanked everyone involved.
Mayor Jones noted how fitting the memorial wood was in remembering those lost and still suffering from Covid and how it also helps towards providing a cleaner greener city.
Dame Rosie noted how peaceful the site was, providing a space to reflect on a time of great loss but also a time when people pulled together as a community to help.