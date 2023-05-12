Doncaster Council’s Street Scene and GIS Team have been shortlisted for the Collaborative Working category at the Customer Success Awards of the Esri UK Annual Conference 2023.

Winners will be announced during the conference on Tuesday, 16 May.

The teams have been shortlisted for their digitisation of public bin routes across the borough.

With the digitisation service, key information can be photographed such as damage to bins and the innapropriate disposal of waste.

The volume of waste in each bin is also recorded to allow managers to optimise collection schedules and prioritise those which are used the most.

Satellite navigation is also built in to prevent bins being missed even if operatives are not covering their usual routes.

Councillor Joe Blackham, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award; it is testament to the good work that we are doing. We are taking a data-led approach and using it in a busy, day-to-day service.

“We are constantly monitoring that data to ensure that the most frequently used bins are emptied more regularly, and we can adapt and adjust our schedule as necessary. There’s no longer a need for lengthy administration tasks such as time-consuming bin audits.