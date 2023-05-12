News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most popular baby names 2023 revealed: Top 50 so far this year
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme

Digital bin services of Doncaster Council shortlisted for award

A team from Doncaster Council is shortlisted for an award for its innovative bin scheme.

By Shannon Mower
Published 12th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

Doncaster Council’s Street Scene and GIS Team have been shortlisted for the Collaborative Working category at the Customer Success Awards of the Esri UK Annual Conference 2023.

Winners will be announced during the conference on Tuesday, 16 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The teams have been shortlisted for their digitisation of public bin routes across the borough.

The service has been shortlistedThe service has been shortlisted
The service has been shortlisted
Most Popular

With the digitisation service, key information can be photographed such as damage to bins and the innapropriate disposal of waste.

The volume of waste in each bin is also recorded to allow managers to optimise collection schedules and prioritise those which are used the most.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Satellite navigation is also built in to prevent bins being missed even if operatives are not covering their usual routes.

Councillor Joe Blackham, Portfolio Holder for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award; it is testament to the good work that we are doing. We are taking a data-led approach and using it in a busy, day-to-day service.

“We are constantly monitoring that data to ensure that the most frequently used bins are emptied more regularly, and we can adapt and adjust our schedule as necessary. There’s no longer a need for lengthy administration tasks such as time-consuming bin audits.

“In summary, we are managing resources as effectively as possible and providing a better quality of service when it comes to emptying bins or tending to damaged and overflowing bins as we continue to make Doncaster a cleaner city.”

Related topics:Doncaster Council