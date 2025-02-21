Diehard Doncaster Rovers fan and musician to release new unofficial club anthem

By Darren Burke
Published 21st Feb 2025, 14:25 BST

A lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan and rising singing-songwriter has penned his own unofficial anthem to support the club.

The song, This Is My City, charts the highs and lows of a lifetime following the club and is set to be released next month by the artist, under the name, The Little Pretender.

He said: “I’ve been going to the Rovers since I was four years old – which is now 33 years ago.

"My first home game was against Hartlepool United.

The Little Pretender has written a song about the highs and lows of following Doncaster Rovers.The Little Pretender has written a song about the highs and lows of following Doncaster Rovers.
“The references to my old man working the turnstiles and letting me jump the gate are all true – this is how I got into the games and fell in love with the club and for my sins, have never looked back since.

"The song was written in response to social media comments about the club needing its own song in the vein of North London Forever by Louis Dunford and this is what I came up with.

“Having lived in Doncaster all my life, I feel the song isn’t just relatable to my life but those who have always lived in Doncaster and supported the Rovers.

The Little Pretender has submitted the song to the club – and is awaiting a response.

In the meantime, the song is set to feature on a documentary about club legend James Coppinger.

The track will be released on 21 March on all major streaming services.

You can listen to This Is My City by The Little Pretender at the Soundcloud website HERE

