Devastated Doncaster dad says rail strikes will stop him seeing his son this Christmas

The 34-year-old, named only as Owen, fears he may not be able to see his 12-year-old son until next year.

He says his son has autism and it is common for those with the condition to struggle when plans are cancelled or changed.

He said: "I will phone him and have a chat and say I'm really sorry."

The dad has to make the journey to Derby but has been forced to cancel his last four or five visits.

He says the ordeal has been caused by rail strikes across the year, and now over the Christmas period.

Owen told the BBC: "I have always been a staunch socialist...but it's been a year now.

"Enough is enough."

He had planned to make his trip on December 27 but won't be able to now due to the latest strike announcements.

Although rail worker walkouts have prevented him from seeing his son, the dad does feel "really conflicted" and recognises the impact of "people having their jobs threatened", as he lives in a former mining village.

The sectors that have confirmed strike dates include transport, postal services and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Those walking out will include signalling staff, whose absence is likely to cause great disruption along main lines, while smaller lines will have no trains.

The strikes will run from December 13-14 and 16-17.